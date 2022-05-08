हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Akshay Kumar

Akshay Kumar gets emotional on Mother's Day, misses late mom Arun Bhatia

Superstar Akshay Kumar shared a mushy post for his late mother Arun Bhatia on Mother's Day this year. 

Akshay Kumar gets emotional on Mother&#039;s Day, misses late mom Arun Bhatia
Pic Credit: Instagram/Akshay Kumar

Mumbai: Commemorating the occasion of Mother's Day, on Sunday, Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar shared a heartwarming note in remembrance of his late mother Aruna Bhatia.

The 'Sooryavanshi' actor took to his Instagram handle and posted an image in which he could be seen posing with his mother as the duo smiled vibrantly at the camera.

In the caption, Akshay remembered his mother by writing, "There's not a single day when I don't think of you but today after seeing everyone's #MothersDay pictures I am missing you a lot. Miss you Ma."

 

Akshay's mother passed away on September 8, last year, two days after she was admitted to the intensive care unit of a Mumbai Hospital.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Abhishek is currently busy working on several projects including 'Selfie' and a remake of Suriya's 'Soorarai Pottru'.

