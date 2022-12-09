Akshay Kumar gives home tour of his massive living room, walk-in closet and lush green garden - Watch

New Delhi: Superstar Akshay Kumar took to social media and gave a glimpse of his luxe and palatial Mumbai abode. In a tease basically for his soon-to-be-launched fashion brand, Khiladi Kumar shared a glimpse of his beautiful lush green garden area, massive living room with artistically aesthetic pieces and a drool-worthy walk-in closet.

Akshay reveals in the video that this happens to be his first interview from home, as he’s never used it for promotional work. The statement piece at his place happens to be the life-size massive statue of Lord Ganesha which is a striking 'wow' factor at the entrance of his residence.

Akki wrote in the caption: #ForceIX mera soon to be launched fashion brand hain, jisse humne bahot dil se banaya hain. It’s truly #EngineeredWithEmotion Get to know @forceixofficial a little better through this video. #फ़ोर्सनाइन #ComingSoon

Talking about his new fashion brand Force IX, Akshay said: "My father was in the armed forces, so I have a soft corner for them. The number 9 is my birthday and my lucky number. The number nine signifies warrior. So I mixed it all together."

On the work front, Akshay Kumar has Selfiee with Emraan Hashmi and Diana Penty. He also has Aanand L Rai’s next Gorkha. He is currently shooting for Mahesh Manjrekar’s Vedat Marathe Veer Daudle Saat, in which he plays Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. The film will be released in multiple languages in 2023.