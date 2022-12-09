topStoriesenglish
NewsLifestylePeople
AKSHAY KUMAR

Akshay Kumar gives home tour of his massive living room, walk-in closet and lush green garden - Watch

Akshay Kumar's Home Tour Video: In the video, we can see a huge glass door with a life-like statue of Lord Ganesha standing tall beautifully at the entrance.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Ritika Handoo|Last Updated: Dec 09, 2022, 11:04 AM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Akshay Kumar gives home tour of his massive living room, walk-in closet and lush green garden - Watch

New Delhi: Superstar Akshay Kumar took to social media and gave a glimpse of his luxe and palatial Mumbai abode. In a tease basically for his soon-to-be-launched fashion brand, Khiladi Kumar shared a glimpse of his beautiful lush green garden area, massive living room with artistically aesthetic pieces and a drool-worthy walk-in closet.

Akshay reveals in the video that this happens to be his first interview from home, as he’s never used it for promotional work. The statement piece at his place happens to be the life-size massive statue of Lord Ganesha which is a striking 'wow' factor at the entrance of his residence. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar)

Akki wrote in the caption: #ForceIX mera soon to be launched fashion brand hain, jisse humne bahot dil se banaya hain. It’s truly #EngineeredWithEmotion Get to know @forceixofficial a little better through this video. #फ़ोर्सनाइन #ComingSoon

Talking about his new fashion brand Force IX, Akshay said: "My father was in the armed forces, so I have a soft corner for them. The number 9 is my birthday and my lucky number. The number nine signifies warrior. So I mixed it all together."

On the work front, Akshay Kumar has Selfiee with Emraan Hashmi and Diana Penty. He also has Aanand L Rai’s next Gorkha. He is currently shooting for Mahesh Manjrekar’s Vedat Marathe Veer Daudle Saat, in which he plays Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. The film will be released in multiple languages in 2023.

Live Tv

Akshay Kumarakshay kumar home tourakshay kumar trolledakshay kumar newsakshay kumar house tourakshay kumar Mumbai residence

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: In Himachal BJP lost to Congress or rebels?
DNA Video
DNA: How AAP changed the game in Gujarat?
DNA Video
DNA: When actor Dharmendra was born in Ludhiana in 1935
DNA Video
DNA: Gujarat gave AAP national party status
DNA Video
DNA: This victory of BJP in Gujarat will always be in 'record'
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Main reasons behind AAP's victory in MCD elections
DNA Video
DNA: When Japan attacked Pearl Harbor in 1941
DNA Video
DNA: Opposition will surround the Modi Government in Winter Session
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of BJP's 'farewell' from MCD after 15 years
DNA Video
DNA: Terror of TTP in Pakistan!