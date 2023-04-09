Akshay Kumar Goes Shirtless While Dancing With Mouni Roy, Sonam Bajwa; Netizens Call It 'Cringe' - Watch

New Delhi: Akshay Kumar, Mouni Roy, Sonam Bajwa, Disha Patani and Nora Fatehi were a part of 'The Entertainers Tour 2023.' A video from the tour is now going viral and it has left Twitter divided as Akki can be seen dancing shirtless with Mouni Roy, Sonam Bajwa.

The actors were in the US recently performing for their fans. A video from one of the concerts showed the actor dancing to his song 'Balma' and it has taken over the internet.

It looks so cringe to see 59 yo shirtless uncle dancing with 23- 24yo girls and doing creepy steps just to stay relevant.



What a downfall for Akshay Kumar.pic.twitter.com/DXzdPs0ZQ2 — Dr Nimo Yadav (@niiravmodi) April 8, 2023

On one hand, few social media users praised the actor for being so fit at 59. One wrote 'He still is an athlete,' 'Dude’s fit at 59,' added another. However, a section of netizens was unimpressed with his performance. 'Shame on Akshay Kumar,' wrote one, 'Talentless, sab paiso ka lalach,' added another.

The video is shared on Twitter with the caption, "It looks so cringe to see 59 yo shirtless uncle dancing with 23- 24yo girls and doing creepy steps just to stay relevant. What a downfall for Akshay Kumar." Fans have supported Akki in the comment section praising his fitness at this age.

On the film front, Akshay will next be seen alongside Tiger Shroff in 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan'. Helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar, the film will also star Alaya F, Sonakshi Sinha, and Manushi Chillar in pivotal roles. He also has 'OMG 2' with Pankaj Tripathi and Yami Gautam in his pipeline.