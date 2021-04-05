Akshay Kumar hospitalized after testing COVID-19 positive

New Delhi: Superstar Akshay Kumar has been hospitalized on Monday (April 5) as a precautionary measure, after testing COVID-19 positive on Sunday (April 4).

Sharing his health update through his Twitter account, the actor wrote, “Thank you everyone for all your warm wishes and prayers, they seem to be working , I am doing fine, but as a precautionary measure under medical advice, I have been hospitalised. I hope to be back home soon. Take care.”

Earlier, on Sunday Akshay informed through his Twitter handle that he has tested COVID-19 positive and urged people who came in his contact to get tested as well.

“I wish to inform everyone that, earlier this morning, I have tested positive for COVID-19. Following all the protocols, I have immediately isolated myself. I'm under home quarantine and have sought necessary medical care. I would sincerely request all those that have come in contact with me to get themselves tested and take care. Back in action very soon,” wrote the ‘Good Newwz’ actor on his post.

Akshay Kumar is one of the many Bollywood actors who have tested COVID-19 positive in the second wave of the infection, which has hit the worst in the state of Maharashtra.

Alia Bhatt, Aamir Khan, Govinda, Kartik Aaryan, Paresh Rawal, Fatima Sana Shaikh have been few other celebrities who have contracted the virus recently.

Apart from Akshay Kumar, 45 crew members of his upcoming film, Ram Setu, for which the star was busy shooting have tested COVID-19 positive.

Since the restrictions on shooting were relaxed, Akshay has been constantly working. The star completed the shoot of his two films - Bell Bottom and Atrangi Re.

He began shooting for his ambitious project Ram Setu - which is co-produced by Amazon Prime on March 30.

The shoot has been stalled at the moment because of so many crew members getting infected by coronavirus.