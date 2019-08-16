Akshay Kumar hosts screening of 'Mission Mangal' for school students

New Delhi: Akshay Kumar hosted a special screening of his latest release 'Mission Mangal' at a school in Mumbai. The actor addressed the students before the screening, answered their queries and even advised them to follow their dreams, aspirations and work hard for whatever they wish to be in life.

An overwhelmed student of Ira Global School, Ria who is also a science buff shared that the film intrigued her right from the time she watched the trailer.

"I am very interested in Science and when I saw the trailer I couldn`t resist watching the film. The trailer was itself very interesting," she said. Another student, a big fan of Akshay, expressed happiness over shaking hands with Khiladi Kumar.

"I was very excited about Mission Mangal as my favourite actor Akshay Kumar is in it and I am equally glad to meet him and I even got to shake hands with him. He is very humble man," said the boy.

Even after the screening, the `PadMan` actor met the students and asked for their opinion on the film to which all of them gave a positive response in unison.`Mission Mangal` is based on the Mars Orbiter Mission (MOM), also called Mangalyaan, carried out by a team of scientists at the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO).

With this mission, India became the first Asian nation to reach the Martian orbit and the first nation in the world to do so in its maiden attempt. The film stars Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan, Taapsee Pannu, Sharman Joshi, Nithya Menon, Kirti Kulhari as ISRO scientists.

Produced by Cape of Good Films, Hope Productions, and Fox Star Studios, the film landed in theatres on August 15, 2019.