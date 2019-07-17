Akshay Kumar is always ready to make some money, jokes Twinkle Khanna

Mumbai: Actress-turned-author Twinkle Khanna has shared a video of her actor-husband Akshay Kumar trying out a stunt during their vacation in an undisclosed location. Twinkle hilariously claimed it was Akshay's way of making a quick buck.

Twinkle shared the video clip on Instagram, where Akshay can be seen performing a challenge that requires contestants to hang horizontally on a pole. The one who sticks around for the longest time wins £100.

"Just hanging in there! Not happy with hitting the Forbes list -- he wants to make a quick 100 pounds here as well. Goofing around," she captioned the video.

— Twinkle Khanna (@mrsfunnybones) July 16, 2019

On the work front, Akshay is gearing up for the release of "Mission Mangal", which is based on the Mars Orbiter Mission (MOM), or the Mangalyaan project to put a space probe into Mars` orbit, launched by ISRO min November 2013.

He is also busy with filmmaker Rohit Shetty`s next, "Sooryavanshi", which also stars Katrina Kaif.