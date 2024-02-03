Akshay Kumar 'Is Deeply Upset' After His Deepfake Video Goes Viral - VIDEO

New Delhi: A recent video of Akshay Kumar promoting a game app is a deepfake video generated using AI has gone viral. Howver, the actor clarified that he has never indulged in promotions of any such activity.

The source of this video is being looked into and legal action is underway for misusing the actor's identity for false advertising. A cyber complaint against the social media handle and the company has been filed for creating and promoting this fake video.

Sources close to the actor have said that he is deeply upset at having his identity misused and has instructed his team to deal with this matter using all legal remedies available.

After the recent case of actress Rashmika Mandanna falling prey to Deepfake videos, many other cases have come to light. As per the IT rules in India, using AI to create a deep fake video carries a fine as well as a jail sentence. In January, the creator was arrested. Rashmika took to social media and expressed her gratitude to the police and said, "Expressing my heartfelt gratitude to @DCP_IFSO. Thank you for apprehending those responsible. Feeling truly grateful for the community that embraces me with love, support and shields me. Girls and boys - if your image is used or morphed anywhere without your consent. It is wrong! And I hope this is a reminder that you are surrounded by people who will support you and action will be taken," she wrote.

We hope the matter gets resolved swiftly with the help of concerned authorities for Akshay Kumar.