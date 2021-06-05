Akshay Kumar joins FICCI’s 'Corona Ko Harana Hai' campaign, shares 5 tips for COVID-appropriate behaviour

New Delhi: As the country grapples with the second wave of deadly COVID-19 crisis, everyone including Bollywood celebrities are extending their support to help the people in need.

Actor Akshay Kumar, has stepped forward and joined hands with The Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce & Industry’s (FICCI) for their latest campaign ‘Corona Ko Harana Hai’.

In order to make people more aware and vigilant about the deadly coronavirus, Akshay took to his social media handle and shared a video in which he gave tips regarding the COVID-appropriate behaviour.

He took to his Instagram handle and wrote, “Sharing some important tips on COVID appropriate behaviour which are a must even after vaccination in order to fight this pandemic. Please watch and take note.

#CoronaKoHaranaHai @ficci_india @iaaindia #IndianBroadcastingFoundation..”

In the video, the ‘Kesari’ actor shared five tips that one needs to follow while having symptoms or after being diagnosed with COVID-19.

Akshay along with his wife Twinkle Khanna has donated 100 oxygen cylinders in a bid to help the COVID patients and also joined hands with Uday Foundation to donate oxygen concentrators.

On the work front, Akshay currently has his kitty full of films over the next few months. He has ‘Atrangi Re’, ‘Ram Setu’, ‘Raksha Bandhan’, ‘Prithviraj’ and ‘Bell Bottom’ in the pipeline.