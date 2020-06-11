Akshay Kumar joins Nashik City Police to launch centralized online health system for police force

Mumbai: The Nashik City Police and Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar have joined forces to inaugurate a centralized online health system meant to monitor the health and fitness of its police workforce. The dashboard serves as a single platform that provides vital health-related information to each and every police personnel, all on one screen at a glance.

Talking about the online health system launch, superstar Akshay Kumar said, “The commitment of our police force is commendable and praiseworthy, and their relentless hard work and bravery is nothing less than heroic. We need to safeguard and protect the frontline workers who are tirelessly working for our safety during these unprecedented times. As this situation continues to persist, I believe technology can help us to fight this pandemic more efficiently. The online Health monitoring system will help the Nashik City Police monitor the health and fitness of their police personnel and take precautionary measures to keep them safe”.

Nashik City Police Department has been dedicatedly working long hours throughout the year but presently more so, in this health emergency that has engulfed our nation and especially when our state has been recording the highest numbers. The police force in these trying times is working relentlessly to only to protect the civilians from the clutches of the deadly novel coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic.

Nasik City-based Datar Group CanConnect foundation donated the Health Wrist band which detects the body temperature devices along with the complete health dashboard integrated to Nashik City Police as part of its CSR initiative.

The Nashik Police Commissioner Vishwas Nangare Patil said, “The Nashik City Police is dedicatedly working towards making sure its personnel are safe and healthy. We have to ensure that our workforce is healthy as they have to be available on ground to constantly monitor movement in the city and help our fellow citizens. With an online health monitoring system such as this, we can now monitor and capture the body vitals such as temperature, heart rate, blood pressure and take necessary steps to make sure our police force is healthy and fit. As the platform helps record the body temperature & pulse rate, if there are any suspected cases among our force, we can immediately isolate and provide early intervention”. “Technology is our enabler in these trying times and such online health platforms are truly helping us to fight this battle against the pandemic courageously."

The smart bands that were handed over to the Nashik City Police personnel, are all synched and collaborated with the dashboard, through which it receives data of the police force.

“The combined usage of the detection algorithm and the GOQii Vital 3.0 smart band can significantly help in isolating potential COVID-19 patients, thereby monitoring emerging cases, and preventing further spread among the Nashik City Police force. We are extremely happy to be of any help to our frontline workers as they are the true warriors in this fight against the pandemic”, says Vishal Gondal, Founder & CEO, GOQii.