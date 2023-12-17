Akshay Kumar Leaves Twinkle Khanna Stumped With THIS Question At Book Launch - WATCH

New Delhi: Twinkle Khanna is back with another book! At the recent book launch of 'Welcome To Paradise', actor-writer Twinkle Khanna answered a question from husband-actor Akshay Kumar. While announcing her new book, she wrote earlier in her post on her social media handle, "Welcome to Paradise, my 4th book, is a collection of stories that explore the depths of heartbreak, relationships, and deception. Some of these characters have lived inside my head for the last five years, and now they are ready to meet all of you. :)"

During her book launch, Akshay Kumar asked her if men are ‘irrelevant’ as the lead characters of Twinkle's book are women. In his classic-witty style, Akshay Kumar asked, “All the main characters are all women. So, I just want to know whether men are irrelevant.” Akshay's question left people at the event laughing. To this, Mrs. Funnybones said, “No, you need dessert right? To be happy. So men are important for us to enjoy ourselves and indulge. And I think that a lot of this that I could do is including going to study. I would not been able to do it if he didn't hadn't supported me the way he has.”

Sharing the funny segment, the former actor wrote on Instagram, “At the book launch he stumped me with this question about Welcome to Paradise and my brain had to do a few cartwheels to come up with a suitable answer. What answer would you have given if you were in my place? While reading the book did you feel that men were irrelevant.”

Twinkle shifted to London with her daughter Nitara for some time, while she enrolled herself for Masters in Fiction Writing at the prestigious Goldsmiths, University of London. She wrote another book comprising an anthology of stories titled 'The Legend Of Lakshmi Prasad' in 2017 and followed it with another book titled 'Pyjamas Are Forgiving', which came out the following year.

The book launch event took place at Mumbai's Taj Lands End. It was attended by Karan Johar beside Akshay Kumar. 'Welcome To Paradise' is a collection of women-centred stories, dealing with love, marriage, loneliness and more subjects of life. Twinkle quit acting in 2001 after starring in a string of films. She ventured into writing in 2015, releasing her first book 'Mrs Funnybones'.

