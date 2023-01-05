topStoriesenglish
NewsLifestylePeople
AKSHAY KUMAR

Akshay Kumar meets Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath in Mumbai, see pics

Actor Akshay Kumar discussed the much-anticipated Film City project in Uttar Pradesh during his meeting with CM Yogi Adityanath, who is currently in Mumbai on a two-day visit. He also discussed his most recent movie 'Ram Setu', urging the CM to watch it.

Edited By:  Ankita Bhandari|Last Updated: Jan 05, 2023, 09:05 AM IST|Source: PTI

Trending Photos

Akshay Kumar meets Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath in Mumbai, see pics

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar on Wednesday (Jan 4) met Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath here and discussed the upcoming film city project in the northern state.
 
The meeting at a city hotel where Yogi Adityanath arrived earlier in the day lasted for 35 minutes, said a statement from the UP CM's office. Kumar urged Adityanath to watch his latest film 'Ram Setu' and said the Hindi film industry was keenly awaiting the (opening of) film city which the Uttar Pradesh government is developing as it will provide a new alternative, the statement said. 

The chief minister noted that films play an important role in creating social awareness and promoting social and national causes, it said. 

His government will soon unveil a new film policy, Adityanath said.

Akshay KumarYogi AdityanathAkshay Kumar filmsFilm city

