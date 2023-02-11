Akshay Kumar, Nora Fatehi Raise Temperature on Kudiyee Ni Teri Song With Sizzling Chemistry, Fans Tag Twinkle Khanna, See Video

NEW DELHI: Actor Akshay Kumar and Moroccan beauty Nora Fatehi collaborated for a short video on the song Kudiyee Ni Teri Vibe from his upcoming movie Selfiee. The Khiladi actor has been busy promoting his film Selfiee, also starring Emraan Hashmi, Nushrratt Bharuccha and Diana Penty. On Friday, the actor posted the promotional video on Instagram where he is seen romancing Nora Fatehi. The video featuring Nora and Akshay left his fans surprised fans as they were completely amazed with a sparkling chemistry.

Nora and Akshay shot for the short clip beneath a passageway of an ancient bridge. While Akshay looked dapper as always in an all-black baggy outfit which he teamed with a stylish cap, Nora looked gorgeous in a vibrant one-shoulder neon green gown that came with a bold thigh-high slit. The two match steps on the song as Akshay pretends to woo Nora.

Sharing the video, Akshay wrote, "Here's how @norafatehi can turn any vibe into scorching fire What's your #KudiyeeNiTeri vibe?" Reacting to the video, a fan wrote in the comment section, "Tag kro twinkle mem ko (Someone tag Twinkle mam)."

"Nora Fatehi & Akshay Kumar best duo," added another one.

Someone also commented, "@twinklerkhanna Dekho mam Kudiye ne teri vibe (Twinkle Khanna check out his vibe)."

Speaking of Kudiyee Ni Teri Vibe song, it is recreated by Tanishk Bagchi for Akshay Kumar-Emraan Hashmi's Selfiee. The original song has been sung by The PropheC and Zahrah Khan. Tanishk has also added a few new lyrics to the song. Selfiee is the Hindi remake of the Malayalam film Driving License, which starred Prithviraj and Suraj Venjaramoodu.

Directed by Raj Mehta of Good Newwz fame, Selfiee stars Akshay, Emraan Hashmi, Nushrratt Bharuccha and Diana Penty in the lead roles. It is slated to hit the theatres on February 24, 2023.