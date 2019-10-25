Akshay Kumar not in 'Dhoom 4', clarifies Yash Raj Films

New Delhi: Akshay Kumar is hailed as one of the most bankable stars in Bollywood, hands down. With 'Housefull 4' gearing up for release, the buzz was strong about him playing the lead in Yash Raj Films' superhit franchise 'Dhoom 4'.

However, YRF has released a clarification stating: The article “Dhoom to get Khiladi’s touch?” printed in today’s Mid-day is absolutely incorrect and baseless. Dhoom is an extremely important franchise for us but currently we do not have an idea or script for Dhoom 4. We are always available to clarify any and all queries and strongly urge and request you to kindly double check stories with us well in advance for us to be able to provide you with all accurate facts.”

Meanwhile, Akshay is busy promoting 'Housefull 4' on all possible platforms. Farhad Samji has helmed the project and it hit the screens on October 25, 2019. The movie is the fourth instalment of the superhit Housefull franchise.

It is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. The makers unveiled the trailer on September 27 and it received a warm response from the fans. Akshay Kumar, Kriti Sanon, Bobby Deol, Kriti Kharbanda, Riteish Deshmukh and Pooja Hedge play the lead roles.