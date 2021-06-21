हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Akshay Kumar

Akshay Kumar NOT teaming up with Ahan Shetty for Sajid Nadiadwala's next, calls it a 10/10 on fake news!

For past few days rumours have been rife that producer-director Sajid Nadiadwala has pulled off an exciting casting coup as he is all set to bring Akshay Kumar and Ahan Shetty together for an upcoming project. But now the Khiladi superstar has himself dismissed all the rumours on the micro-blogging site Twitter.

Akshay Kumar NOT teaming up with Ahan Shetty for Sajid Nadiadwala&#039;s next, calls it a 10/10 on fake news!
Pic Courtesy: Twitter

New Delhi: For past few days rumours have been rife that producer-director Sajid Nadiadwala has pulled off an exciting casting coup as he is all set to bring Akshay Kumar and Ahan Shetty together for an upcoming project.

But now the Khiladi superstar has himself dismissed all the rumours on the micro-blogging site Twitter and called it a 10/10 on FAKE news scale. 

Taking a screengrab of a leading daily, he shunned the rumours, and wrote,” 10/10 on FAKE news scale! How about I start my own fake news busting business ?”

 

Which makes it quite clear that we are not going to see Akshay and the soon to be launched, Ahan Shetty together anytime soon. 

Akshay shares a great rapport with Ahan's father, Suniel, and the two have been a part of some iconic films like 'Waqt Hamara Hai', 'Mohra', 'Hera Pheri', 'Dhadkan' and 'Awara Pagaal Deewana', among others.

For the unversed, Nadiadwala is launching Ahan with the Milan Luthria-directorial 'Tadap', which is scheduled for a September release. It also stars Tara Sutaria as a lead role. Interestingly, it was Akshay who presented the first look poster of Ahan's debut film 'Thapad'.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Akshay KumarAhan ShettySajid NadiadwalaMilan LuthriaSuniel ShettyTadap
Next
Story

Amitabh Bachchan shares nostalgic picture remembering father Harivansh Rai Bachchan

Must Watch

PT26M49S

Taal Thok Ke (Spl Edition): Congress does 'Mann Ki Baat' of Pakistan?