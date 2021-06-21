Akshay Kumar NOT teaming up with Ahan Shetty for Sajid Nadiadwala's next, calls it a 10/10 on fake news!

New Delhi: For past few days rumours have been rife that producer-director Sajid Nadiadwala has pulled off an exciting casting coup as he is all set to bring Akshay Kumar and Ahan Shetty together for an upcoming project.

But now the Khiladi superstar has himself dismissed all the rumours on the micro-blogging site Twitter and called it a 10/10 on FAKE news scale.

Taking a screengrab of a leading daily, he shunned the rumours, and wrote,” 10/10 on FAKE news scale! How about I start my own fake news busting business ?”

10/10 on FAKE news scale! How about I start my own fake news busting business ? https://t.co/oiXSBr4nD9 — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) June 21, 2021

Which makes it quite clear that we are not going to see Akshay and the soon to be launched, Ahan Shetty together anytime soon.

Akshay shares a great rapport with Ahan's father, Suniel, and the two have been a part of some iconic films like 'Waqt Hamara Hai', 'Mohra', 'Hera Pheri', 'Dhadkan' and 'Awara Pagaal Deewana', among others.

For the unversed, Nadiadwala is launching Ahan with the Milan Luthria-directorial 'Tadap', which is scheduled for a September release. It also stars Tara Sutaria as a lead role. Interestingly, it was Akshay who presented the first look poster of Ahan's debut film 'Thapad'.