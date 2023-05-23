Akshay Kumar Offers Prayers At Kedarnath Temple, Greets Fans With Folded Hands- See Pics, Videos

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar recently paid a visit to the famous Kedarnath temple in Uttarakhand. Taking to Instagram, the actor also shared a picture of the temple and its mesmerizing beauty. He captioned the picture, as “Jai Baba Bholenath.” Fans of the actor were quite impressed to his devotion to Lord Shiva and shared their prayers in the comments section. “Har har mahadev,” a user wrote. “Jai Mahakaal,” another user commented.

Other than this, a video of the actor has been doing the rounds on social media, in which he is seen coming out of the temple after offering prayers and then greeting fans outside with folded hands. In the clip that went viral, Akshay is accompanied with a lot of security. He is seen wearing an all-black outfit for his visit to the temple.

See the clip here

Meanwhile, on the work front, Akshay will next be seen in action film 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan'. The film, which also stars Tiger Shroff, has been shot in various locations across Scotland, London, India and UAE. He also has 'OMG: Oh My God 2', Hindi remake of 'Soorarai Pottru'. Apart from this, the actor will also be seen in the next installment of the 'Hera Pheri' franchise. He was last seen in ‘Selfiee’ alongside Emraan Hashmi, Nushrratt Bharuccha and Diana Penty.