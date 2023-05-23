topStoriesenglish2612230
NewsLifestylePeople
AKSHAY KUMAR

Akshay Kumar Offers Prayers At Kedarnath Temple, Greets Fans With Folded Hands- See Pics, Videos

Akshay Kumar recently offered his prayers at the Kedarnath temple in Uttarakhand. A video of the same has gone viral on social media.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: May 23, 2023, 04:04 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Akshay Kumar Offers Prayers At Kedarnath Temple, Greets Fans With Folded Hands- See Pics, Videos

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar recently paid a visit to the famous Kedarnath temple in Uttarakhand. Taking to Instagram, the actor also shared a picture of the temple and its mesmerizing beauty. He captioned the picture, as “Jai Baba Bholenath.” Fans of the actor were quite impressed to his devotion to Lord Shiva and shared their prayers in the comments section. “Har har mahadev,” a user wrote. “Jai Mahakaal,” another user commented.

Other than this, a video of the actor has been doing the rounds on social media, in which he is seen coming out of the temple after offering prayers and then greeting fans outside with folded hands. In the clip that went viral, Akshay is accompanied with a lot of security. He is seen wearing an all-black outfit for his visit to the temple.

See the clip here

Meanwhile, on the work front, Akshay will next be seen in action film 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan'. The film, which also stars Tiger Shroff, has been shot in various locations across Scotland, London, India and UAE. He also has 'OMG: Oh My God 2', Hindi remake of 'Soorarai Pottru'. Apart from this, the actor will also be seen in the next installment of the 'Hera Pheri' franchise. He was last seen in ‘Selfiee’ alongside Emraan Hashmi, Nushrratt Bharuccha and Diana Penty. 

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: The truth of Moradabad riots will come out after 43 years!
DNA Video
DNA: Be it West Bengal or MP...a joke on the poor!
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of political 'gang war' going on in Pakistan
DNA Video
DNA: How did Congress become the 'King' of Karnataka?
DNA Video
DNA: Shehbaz’s government adamant on Imran’s arrest?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA : Israel carried out rapid attacks on Gaza!
DNA Video
DNA: 'Pilot' flight against Congress party!
DNA Video
DNA: When India's first freedom struggle started in 1857
DNA Video
DNA: Listen to the stories of the victims of Manipur violence!
DNA Video
DNA: When the famous German philosopher Karl Marx was born in 1818