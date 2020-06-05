हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Forbes

Akshay Kumar only Indian in Forbes annual list of 'The World's Highest Paid Celebrities'

Kylie Jenner is hugely popular on social media with over 179 million followers on Instagram, this international reality TV star is leading the pack on almost all platforms. 

Akshay Kumar only Indian in Forbes annual list of &#039;The World&#039;s Highest Paid Celebrities&#039;
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar has emerged as the only celebrity from India to have found a space in Forbes annual list of 'The World's Highest-Paid Celebrities'. Yes! Akki sits comfortably at number 52 spot with reality TV star and cosmetics entrepreneur Kylie Jenner topping the list. 

As per the Forbes 'The Celebrity 100' list, Akshay Kumar is at number 52 spot with $48.5M earnings. Meanwhile, Kylie Jenner, who is ranked number 1 in the annual list has total earnings which will leave your jaws on the floor - $590M - yes, read that again!

Forbes shared a link to the list on Twitter.

At number 2 position is international singer Kanye West with $170M earnings. Number 3 goes to Roger Federer with $106.3M earnings and Number 4 spot is held tight by 
Cristiano Ronaldo with a whopping $105M earnings. 

Cristiano set Instagram on fire with over 222 million followers. 

Another legend from soccer, Lionel Messi is at Number 5 with $104M earnings. 

 

