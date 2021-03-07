Akshay Kumar pens sweet birthday note for Anupam Kher, shares striking photo

NEW DELHI: Bollywood star Akshay Kumar on Sunday (March 7) penned a sweet note for veteran actor Anupam Kher on the occasion of his 66th birthday.

The 'Airlift' actor took to his Instagram handle and shared an endearing birthday greeting for Kher, along with a striking photo of the two. He wrote, "Dear @anupampkher, have the happiest birthday. Am shooting here in Mumbai even on a Sunday...hope you're having a relaxed day in some cooler climes. Catch up soon. Love and prayers."

In the picture, Akshay who sports a black shirt paired with grey pants could be seen with his arm around Anupam, who wore a white shirt along with mustard pants. The duo has previously worked together in several entertainers like, 'Toilet: Ek Prem Katha', 'Special 26', 'Baby', among others.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Akshay is currently awaiting the release of his upcoming film, 'Sooryavanshi'. He also has an interesting line-up of projects in the pipeline, which include, 'Bachchan Pandey', 'Bell Bottom', 'Atrangi Re', and 'Ram Setu'.