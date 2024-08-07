Akshay Kumar Quietly Feeds Food To The Needy On The Streets, Video Gets Leaked Online

Mumbai: Akshay Kumar is one of those superstars who does a lot of charity but has never blown the trumpets of it in public. But today keeping everything low-key in the age of social media is nearly impossible. Akshay Kumar's video has been leaked online where the superstar is seen providing food to needy people on the streets, and fans are hailing this noble gesture of Khiladi Kumar. Akshay was spotted wearing a mask on his face while offering food to the underprivileged people. This noble gesture of the Khel Khel Mein actor has touched his fan's hearts and they are calling him a real superstar.

The video that has been leaked online shows a woman yelling outside from the building gate 'Waheguru ji Langar', and Akshay Kumar is seen bringing food plates and giving them to the woman in charge who is lending the food.

Video: @akshaykumar sir spotted feeding needy people in Mumbai today. pic.twitter.com/HDk2ta7X7g — Akshay Kumar 24x7 (@Akkistaan) August 6, 2024

How humble he is — Kanishk Chauhan (@Kanishk33931462) August 6, 2024

Man with a golden heart August 6, 2024

So grounded — Rohan Sharma (@RohanS9_) August 6, 2024

Akshay Kumar fans are calling him the most grounded star and this is indeed something that has left his fans inspired and how.

On the professional front, Akshay Kumar is struggling to get a box office hit, but he hasn't got bogged down by the box failures as he has seen the ups and downs throughout his journey. And he is not the one who is waiting for his comeback, as he claims he didn't go anywhere to make a comeback, so rightly said, Akshay!