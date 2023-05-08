Akshay Kumar, Raveena Tandon Reunited On Stage, Share Hug, Fans Go Nostalgic

New Delhi: Bollywood 'Khiladi' star Akshay Kumar and 'Mast' girl Raveena Tandon left their fans in a huge surprise after the former lovers reunited at a fashion event held in Mumbai on Sunday night. The duo was caught chatting and even sharing the stage together at the event last night. Several videos and photos of Akshay and Raveena together from the event has surfaced on the internet and are going viral.

Akshay and Raveena attended HT India's Most Stylish 2023 where the former was presented with the Style Hall of Fame – Male award. Notably, the award was presented to him by Raveena Tandon. Host Riteish Deshmukh also joined the duo on the stage and made them play the rapid-fire game. Riteish asked Akshay and Raveena to name who was 'Malaika Arora' of the 90s. To this, Raveena replied that Malaika is incomparable. However, she later took Shilpa Shetty's name. Interestingly, Shilpa Shetty was also present at the event.

In a video, Raveena is seen announcing Akshay's name as the winner and presenting an award to him. As the actor got up from his seat and walked to the stage, he exchanged an hug with Raveena.

Akshay taking mic from Ravenna and giving to those staaf.....baat chhoti h par yha baat baat ki nhi jajbaat ki h __... Respect akki have for raveena is just __ #AkshayKumar #RaveenaTandon #NEET2023 #RRvSRH https://t.co/hkJoRZX5hB — Creative Yash (@charanyash00) May 8, 2023

In another video, Akshay and Raveena are seen sitting next to each other and interacting with each other.



Raveena and Akshay were once in a relationship and the two starred in several films together including 'Mohra', 'Main Khiladi Tu Anari', 'Khiladiyon Ka Khiladi', 'Aan', 'Barood', 'Keemat' among others.

While Akshay is married to Twinkle Khanna, Raveena is married to film distributor Anil Thadani.