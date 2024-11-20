Advertisement
AKSHAY KUMAR

Akshay Kumar Reaches First To Cast Vote, Elderly Man Complains About Dirty Public Toilets At Polling Booth

Akshay Kumar gets lauded by fans for listening attentively to an elderly man as he complains about dirty toilets as he reached to cast his vote in Maharashtra elections.

Written By Manisha Kapildev Mandal|Last Updated: Nov 20, 2024, 12:09 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Akshay Kumar Reaches First To Cast Vote, Elderly Man Complains About Dirty Public Toilets At Polling Booth Pic Courtesy: Instagram

Mumbai: Akshay Kumar, known for his punctuality and civic sense, was among the first to arrive at his polling booth to cast his vote during the ongoing Maharashtra elections. However, his visit took an unexpected turn when an elderly voter approached him with a complaint about the unhygienic condition of the public toilets at the polling station.

The elderly man reportedly expressed his frustration about the lack of cleanliness and proper maintenance of the facilities, highlighting the challenges faced by senior citizens. Akshay, who has often advocated for better sanitation and hygiene through his work, including his film Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, listened attentively to the concerns. He assured the man that he would bring the matter to the attention of the relevant authorities.

The incident showcased Akshay’s grounded nature and his commitment to addressing civic issues, further endearing him to fans and voters alike.

The netizens gave mixed reactions to this viral video, while some praised the actor’s politeness towards an elderly man and others found the entire situation humours.

