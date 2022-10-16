NewsLifestylePeople
Akshay Kumar rubbishes owning Rs 260 crore private jet, says 'Liar, Liar Pants On Fire'

Actor Akshya Kumar posted a screenshot of the report that featured his photo along with Vaani Kapoor standing in front of a private jet

 

MUMBAI: Bollywood star Akshay Kumar on Sunday dismissed a news report claiming that he owns a private jet worth Rs 260 crore. Calling the report a "baseless lie", the 55-year-old actor said he will continue to call out falsehood written about him.

"Liar, Liar? pants on fire! Heard this in childhood? Well, some people have clearly not grown up, and I'm just not in a mood to let them get away with it.

"Write baseless lies about me, and I'll call it out. Here, a Pants on Fire (POF) gem for you. #POFbyAK," Kumar wrote on Twitter.

The "Cuttputlli" actor also posted a screenshot of the report that featured his photo along with his "Bellbottom" co-star Vaani Kapoor standing in front of a private jet. The caption of the picture mentioned that the aircraft reportedly "costs around Rs 260 crore".

On the work front, Kumar is currently awaiting the release of his next feature film "Ram Setu", set to be released in theatres countrywide on October 25.

Directed by Abhishek Sharma of "Parmanu" and "Tere Bin Laden" fame, the action-adventure movie also stars Jacqueline Fernandez, Nushrratt Bharuccha and veteran actor Nassar in pivotal roles.

