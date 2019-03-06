Akshay Kumar sets himself on fire, wife Twinkle has the best reaction

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar, who is gearing up for his period drama Kesari, revealed that he will make his digital debut on a popular OTT platform.

However, more than his upcoming show, his unique yet disquieting way of annoucing his ambitious project caught everyone's attention. At the launch event, Akshay played with fire quite literally and walked the ramp with fire blazing on his body.

Speaking at the event, he later said, “Action is within me, I call my self a stuntman first and then an actor.”

However, this Akshay's outrageous act did not go down well with his witty wife Twinkle Khanna, who reacted to it in the most hilarious manner.

Crap! This is how I find out that you decided to set yourself on fire ! Come home and I am going to kill you-in case you do survive this! #GodHelpMe https://t.co/K7a7IbdvRN — Twinkle Khanna (@mrsfunnybones) March 5, 2019

Better known as Mrs FunnyBones, Twinkle is known for her witty one-liners on Twitter. The actress-turned-author is a columnist with a popular daily and has authored three books so far.

On the work front, Akshay 's next 'Kesari' also stars actress Parineeti Chopra.The shooting of the period war drama film had wrapped up in December 2018.

The film has been helmed by Anurag Singh and tells the story of Havildar Ishar Singh who participated in the Battle of Saragarhi (in which an army of 21 Sikhs fought against 10,000 Afghans in 1897) while yearning for the respect of his estranged daughter.

Karan Johar's Dharma Productions, Isha Ambani and Twinkle Khanna are the producers of the film.