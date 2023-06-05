Akshay Kumar Shoots At Delhi's Jama Masjid Area, Video Goes Viral

New Delhi: Akshay Kumar, who was recently in Uttarakhand, is now in the national capital. The actor on Monday (June 5) was pictured near Jama Masjid, was reportedly shooting for his next project. A video is doing the rounds on social media on Monday, where Akshay, dressed in a grey shirt and dark blue bottoms, which he paired with sunglasses, was pictured near Jama Masjid. The actor was greeted with loud cheers and whistles as a sea of fans were seen at the location to get a glimpse of him.

As he was seen coming out of an old building, Akshay waved at his fans and also did the namaste gesture while walking towards his car. He was surrounded by security to took him to his car. Reportedly, Akshay is filming his next titled 'Shankara', for which he even travelled to Uttarakhand.

Speaking on his upcoming films, Akshay has a long list of films in his kitty. He has 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan 2' also starring Tiger Shroff and 'OMG: Oh My God 2'. He also has a third instalment of Phir Hera Pheri, co-starring Suniel Shetty and Paresh Rawal, lined up. He will be seen in Soorarai Pottru's remake.

Last week, the actor took a break from the shooting to embark on a spiritual journey. He paid a visit to the Badrinath Temple and offered prayers. Akshay shared his experience with his fans and post a video that captured an aerial view of the temple.

On wrapping up the shoot in Uttarakhand, he took to Instagram to share a bare-bodied picture, photographed from the back, and wrote, "Wrapped up an amazing shoot schedule in the amazing Devbhoomi. Love you Uttarakhand Hope to be back soon."

On a work note, Akshay has many interesting projects lined up this year. Apart from 'Oh My God 2', and Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, co-starring Tiger Shroff.