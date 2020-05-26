Akshay Kumar shoots for a cause in Mumbai after taking permission from authorities amid lockdown

New Delhi: Superstar Akshay Kumar, along with filmmaker R Balki, shot for a public service advertisement amid the coronavirus lockdown at Kamalistan studio in Mumbai on Monday. The crew had sought permission from the authorities to shoot for the ad and adhered to all social distancing norms and precautionary measures on the sets.

Several pictures and videos from the ad-shoot have been doing the rounds on the Internet in which Akshay, Balki and team are seen wearing masks. There were about 20 people present on the location.

While speaking to Zee News, the producer of the video Anil Naidu said, “The entire shooting got completed in two hours. The ad will be out in a couple of days.” He added that Akshay himself drove to the sets and got ready at home.

Balki, who previously directed the superstar in ‘PadMan’, told news agency IANS, "Akshay and I have shot this ad-campaign for the Government of India to make people aware about their responsibilities post lockdown. Things might seem difficult but through this ad, we now know what all precautions need to be taken to shoot in the post-lockdown era. Our producer Anil Naidu made everything seem effortless and we all maintained social distancing. The shoot happened smoothly following hygiene protocols, ensuring minimum crew with maximum efficiency and safety."

Film, TV and ad shootings have been stalled amid the pandemic, which has brought the entire world to a standstill. India currently is in its fourth phase of lockdown, which began late in March.

(With IANS inputs)