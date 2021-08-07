हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Bhumi Pednekar

Akshay Kumar sir gave me a film that became my first blockbuster, quips Raksha Bandhan actress Bhumi Pednekar

Interesting, Bhumi Pednekar is collaborating with Aanand L Rai, the producer of her hit film Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, who will be directing her in Raksha Bandhan.

Akshay Kumar sir gave me a film that became my first blockbuster, quips Raksha Bandhan actress Bhumi Pednekar
Pic Courtesy: Movie still

New Delhi: Actress Bhumi Pednekar has just wrapped the Mumbai schedule of her next titled Raksha Bandhan in which she has been paired opposite superstar Akshay Kumar. This happens to be their second film together after the blockbuster Toilet: Ek Prem Katha. 

Interesting, Bhumi is collaborating with Aanand L Rai, the producer of her hit film Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, who will be directing her in Raksha Bandhan.
 
“Raksha Bandhan is my reunion with the most special people in my life! Aanand Rai sir is a guru for me, who trusted my abilities as an actor when I had just started out and I will forever be grateful to him for the opportunity he gave me to shine through in Shubh Mangal Saavdhan. So, I’m delighted that I have got an opportunity to work with him again,” says Bhumi.
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Bhumi  (@bhumipednekar)

“Akshay Kumar sir gave me a film that became my first blockbuster. He believed in me in Toilet: Ek Prem Katha and our pairing won hearts. He has instilled a sense of belief in me that has propelled me to excel in this industry. So, naturally, I was thrilled when I got to know that I will be acting with him again in Raksha Bandhan,” she adds.
 
The versatile actress is confident that Raksha Bandhan will appeal to audiences of all age groups. She says, “It’s a script that will touch everyone’s hearts and I’m hoping that my pairing with Akshay sir will be loved again!”

 

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Bhumi PednekarRaksha BandhanAkshay KumarBhumi Pednekar films
Next
Story

Raj Kundra, Ryan Thorpe's petition dismissed in pornography case

Must Watch

PT19M52S

Badi Behas: Who will win Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections 2022 ?