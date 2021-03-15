Akshay Kumar slides into ocean on daughter Nitara's favourite fishy in this hilarious video, internet can't stop laughing

NEW DELHI: Actor Akshay Kumar, who has been holidaying in the Maldives with his family, is all set to return back to his work and begin shooting for his upcoming film 'Ram Setu'. On Monday, the actor gave a sneak-peek from his Maldives holiday and explained how he summed up his vacation.

Treating his fans with a fun-filled post, Akshay shared a video in which he can be seen sliding into ocean. However, there's a twist to it. The 53-year-old, a doting father was seen sitting on his daughter Nitara's inflatable dolphin-shaped toy. Akshay, who was seen wearing a red suimsuit, wrote, "Last day of the holiday…guess who insisted I slide down using her favourite fishy and had a good laugh."

Recently, Twinkle took to Instagram and gave a glimpse from her Maldives vacation with husband and 'Khiladi' actor Akshay. "Verified Couples on Instagram and then in reality. If we all really smiled at each other like we do when someone pulls out a camera, there would be fewer divorces :) #SmileOkPlease," she wrote.

On the work front, Akshay recently wrapped up 'Bachchan Pandey'. After he returns from his vacation, the actor will be heading to Ayodhya to begin shooting for 'Ram Setu'. Akshay plays an archaeologist in the film and his look and character are inspired by several Indian and international professional archaeologists who work in the field. The film also stars Jacqueline Fernandez and Nushrratt Bharuccha in key roles.

Akshay had announced the film on Diwali last year by releasing posters on his social media. He called the film 'a bridge between generations past, present and future'.

