हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Akshay Kumar

Akshay Kumar starrer Sooryavanshi release date out, Twitterati is full of excitement

Actor Akshay Kumar announced the release date of his much-awaited action-thriller Sooryavanshi on director Rohit Shetty's birthday (March 14).

Akshay Kumar starrer Sooryavanshi release date out, Twitterati is full of excitement

New Delhi: On Sunday (March 14), superstar Akshay Kumar took to Twitter to announce the release date of his much-awaited action-thriller Sooryavanshi. "We promised you all a cinematic experience and that’s what you will get...the wait is finally over! Aa Rahi Hai Police #Sooryavanshi releasing worldwide in cinemas on 30th April 2021.#Sooryavanshi 30th April," read Akshay's tweet.

Apart from Akshay, the other stellar cast of the movie includes Katrina Kaif, Ranveer Singh and Ajay Devgan. The film trailer which released last year, has garnered more than 80 million views. 

"The wait is finally over! We promised you all the #Sooryavanshi experience in cinemas and it's time to fulfil that promise! So mark your calendars for 30th April 2021. #Sooryavanshi30thApril," wrote producer Karan Johar.

Film analyst, Taran Adarsh sees this announcement as the right step in the path of business revival for Bollywood. "The release date announcement of #Radhe and #Sooryavanshi has infused oxygen in the lungs of an ailing film industry... The exhibition sector especially - bleeding since last year - is joyous and of course, in a celebratory mood. #SalmanKhan #AkshayKumar #AjayDevgn #RanveerSingh," tweeted Adarsh.

Twitterati have flooded the internet with funny memes and excitement over the film release. Check them out:

Sooryavanshi is directed by Rohit Shetty and is produced by Reliance Entertainment, Dharma Productions, Cape of Good Films.

The film apart from witnessing three A-list Bollywood heroes (Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgan and Ranveer Singh) sharing screen space together, will also see the hit jodi of Akshay and Katrina on the big screen after more than a decade.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Akshay KumarSooryavanshiRohit ShettyRanveer SinghAjay DevganAkshay Kumar and Katrina KaifKatrina Kaif
Next
Story

Katrina Kaif's 'Phone Booth' co-star Siddhant Chaturvedi tests positive for COVID-19

Must Watch

PT5M57S

Mumbai Police officer Sachin Vaze arrested