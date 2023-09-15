New Delhi: Engineer's Day holds special significance for those who appreciate the brilliance and dedication of engineers who work tirelessly to shape our world. This Engineer's Day, actor Akshay Kumar, who is known for portraying unsung heroes on screen, took a moment to pay tribute to both a real-life savior and his on-screen character Jaswant Gill from Pooja Entertainment's rescue thriller 'Mission Raniganj.'

In his trademark humorous style, Akshay shared an image of the late Mr. Jaswant Gill, the real-life hero who inspired his character in the film. The image captured a young Jaswant Gill in 1961, standing proudly outside his ISM college, where he pursued Mining Engineering. He captioned it writing, "Happy #Engineers Day. I could never even imagine myself studying hard to be an engineer. But then I got an opportunity to play a brave, intelligent engineer like Jaswant Singh Gill ji in #MissionRaniganj. Maa baap ki iccha puri ho gayi. #RealHero."

Jaswant Gill's story is both inspiring and heroic. Not only was he an engineer by profession, but he also played a crucial role in saving lives during the Raniganj mishap. His bravery and dedication made him a true unsung hero in every sense.

Akshay Kumar, known for his exceptional portrayals of unsung heroes and inspiring real-life characters on screen, has once again excelled in 'Mission Raniganj.' His dedication to bringing such stories to the forefront has not only entertained audiences but also shed light on the remarkable achievements of individuals like Jaswant Gill.

This Engineer's Day, as we celebrate the contributions of engineers to society, a tribute paid by the Team "Mission Raniganj" to the real-life hero behind this great rescue mission serves as a reminder of the extraordinary individuals who often go unnoticed but play a pivotal role in shaping our world for the better. Akshay's commitment to honouring these unsung heroes through his films continues to inspire and uplift audiences across the globe. 'Mission Raniganj' is poised to be yet another chapter in his legacy of portraying stories that need to be told.

Starring Akshay Kumar, Parineeti Chopra, Kumud Mishra, Pavan Malhotra, Ravi Kishan, Varun Badola, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Rajesh Sharma, Virendra Saxena, Shishir Sharma, Ananth Mahadevan, Jameel Khan, Sudhir Pandey, Bachan Pachera, Mukesh Bhatt, Omkar Das Manikpuri, ‘Mission Raniganj’ is an ode to the resilience, determination, and valor of the human spirit and engineering minds. The film also marks Tinu Suresh Desai's next thriller after Rustom, which won him massive critical and commercial acclaim.

Produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh and Ajay Kapoor, 'Mission Raniganj' is directed by Tinu Suresh Desai. The coal mine accident that shook the nation and the world, and the relentless efforts of the rescue team led by Jaswant Singh Gill, will be released in theaters on October 6, 2023.