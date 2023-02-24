Akshay Kumar To Renounce Canadian Passport, Says 'India Is Everything To Me'

MUMBAI: Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar, who will be soon seen in the upcoming film 'Selfiee', is set to give up his Canadian passport and has applied to get his citizenship status changed. In the past, the superstar had stated that he would change his passport to that of India but owing to the delays induced by the Covid-19 pandemic, he wasn`t able to do so. But, now it looks like the actor will soon get an Indian passport.



During an interview in the first episode of the new season of "Seedhi Baat" on news channel Aajtak, Akshay said: "India is everything to me. Whatever I have earned, whatever I have gained is from here. And I`m fortunate that I get a chance to give back. You feel bad when people say things without knowing anything."



Unravelling how the whole Canadian passport scenario came into being, the 'Bachchhan Paandey' superstar said: "I thought that 'bhai, my films are not working and one has to work'. I went there for work. My friend was in Canada and he said, `Come here`. I applied and I got in. I had just two films left for release and it is just luck that they both became superhits."



"My friend said, 'go back, start working again'. I got some more films and I kept getting more work. I forgot that I had the passport. I never thought that I should get this passport changed but now yes, I have applied to get my passport changed and once I get the renounced status from Canada."

