Akshay Kumar-Twinkle Khanna Love Story: Khiladi Stood Like A Rock Behind Rajesh Khanna Too, Know Unknown Facts

New Delhi: Bollywood actor couples are ruling millions of hearts and one such adored duo is the Khiladi Kumar and Ms Funny Bones i.e. Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna. Both Bollywood actors have been married for decades now and have received a lot of love for their chemistry. The couple completes 23 years of togetherness today and we shall unleash their love story!

The two actors started dating while working together on the sets of Umesh Mehra's 1999 action film International Khiladi. They got married in 2001 and went on to have a son, Aarav, and a daughter, Nitara.

This beautiful fairytale-like love story began with a fling, yes you read it right! Twinkle had said on Karan Johar's chat show, "I had come out of a long-term relationship and I wanted to just, for the first time in my life, have a fling. So I decided I was going to have one. There he was, '6 feet of chocolate ice cream', I'm going to have a fling with him and it's going to last fifteen days." However, destiny had other plans!

Twinkle didn't even wanna get married so soon but Akshay wanted to seal the deal and they had a bet. Twinkle said if 'Mela' did not do well on the box office, she will tie the knot with Akshay and as soon as she lost the bet, they got married. Mela released in year 2000, and the couple tied the knot in 2001.

The couple has shared screen space in films like 'Zulmi' and 'International Khiladi', both released in 1999. Actors Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna's love and understanding for each other has earned them the tag of the power couple of Bollywood.

Akshay was a huge fan of Twinkle's father and veteran actor Rajesh Khanna. The actor even used to go to Rajesh Khanna's office to ask for work in his initial days. In one of his interviews, Akshay had said that he 'never imagined getting married to Rajesh Khanna's daughter.' Even during his last days, the actor, also his son-in-law stood by him and made sure to be around when working. Akshay has surely stood as a rock for his family, be it his wife Twinkle, father-in-law Rajesh Khanna or even his two kids.