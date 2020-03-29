Akshay Kumar, Twinkle Khanna’s ‘driver from Chandni Chowk', takes her to hospital amid lockdown – Watch

New Delhi: Author Twinkle Khanna has shared a video of deserted streets of Mumbai while she was on her way back home from a hospital with her superstar husband Akshay Kumar, whom she hilariously called her ‘driver from Chandni Chowk'. No, Twinkle has not contracted the coronavirus, she has broken her foot and hence had to visit the hospital to get it bandaged.

Sharing the video of their route to home, Twinkle said, “The roads are deserted. Here’s my driver all the way from Chandni Chowk and we are on our way back from the hospital. No, I don’t have coronavirus. People go to the hospital for many things. So this Sunday, my husband’s pockets are lighter, our hearts have never been so full and my foot is broken. A happy Sunday to you as well.”

In the video, you can see a masked Akshay driving while Twinkle takes a seat next to him in the car and later, shows her heavily bandaged foot.

“Deserted roads all the way back from the hospital. Please don’t be alarmed, I am not about to kick the bucket because I really can’t kick anything at all! #SundayShenanigans,” she wrote.

Watch the video here:

Akshay has donated Rs 25 crore to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's PM CARES Fund to support the ongoing battle against the coronavirus pandemic and Twinkle couldn’t be more proud of him.

Take a look at what she posted.

The man makes me proud. When I asked him if he was sure as it was such a massive amount and we needed to liquidate funds, he just said, ‘ I had nothing when I started and now that I am in this position, how can I hold back from doing whatever I can for those who have nothing.’ https://t.co/R9hEin8KF1 — Twinkle Khanna (@mrsfunnybones) March 28, 2020

Akshay and Twinkle have been married for 19 years now. They are parents to children Aarav and Nitara.