Akshay Kumar Visits Mahakaleshwar Temple On Birthday Along With Son Aarav, Cricketer Shikhar Dhawan Also Spotted Praying - Watch

New Delhi: Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar turned 56 today and to celebrate his special day, he headed to the famous Mahakaleshwar Temple At Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh. He was accompanied by his son Aarav and videos of them seated at the premises performing the Aarti doing the rounds. Also, spotted at the famous temple was Indian cricketer Shikhar Dhawan.

AKSHAY KUMAR AT MAHAKALESHWAR TEMPLE

Akshay Kumar can be seen in the traditional saffron dhoti and angvastram which devotees wear at the Mahakaleshwar Temple. Meanwhile, Aarav can be seen in a white kurta along with Shikhar Dhawan also dressed in white. Take a look at the temple video here:

AKSHAY KUMAR UPCOMING MOVIES

Recently, the teaser of his upcoming movie Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue was dropped online. The film is slated to release on October 6, 2023. The film is based on the true life event of the late Jaswant Singh Gill, who led India's first successful coal mine rescue mission. It is directed by Tinu Suresh Desai and produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh and Ajay Kapoor.

He also has Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Housefull 5, Soorarai Pottru remake, Vedat Marathe Veer Daudle Saat, and Hera Pheri 3 in the pipeline.