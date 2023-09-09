trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2659885
NewsLifestylePeople
MAHAKALESHWAR TEMPLE

Akshay Kumar Visits Mahakaleshwar Temple On Birthday Along With Son Aarav, Cricketer Shikhar Dhawan Also Spotted Praying - Watch

Happy Birthday Akshay Kumar: Actor seeks divine blessings of Mahakal at famous Ujjain temple in Madhya Pradesh.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Sep 09, 2023, 01:36 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Akshay Kumar Visits Mahakaleshwar Temple On Birthday Along With Son Aarav, Cricketer Shikhar Dhawan Also Spotted Praying - Watch Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar turned 56 today and to celebrate his special day, he headed to the famous Mahakaleshwar Temple At Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh. He was accompanied by his son Aarav and videos of them seated at the premises performing the Aarti doing the rounds. Also, spotted at the famous temple was Indian cricketer Shikhar Dhawan. 

AKSHAY KUMAR AT MAHAKALESHWAR TEMPLE


Akshay Kumar can be seen in the traditional saffron dhoti and angvastram which devotees wear at the Mahakaleshwar Temple. Meanwhile, Aarav can be seen in a white kurta along with Shikhar Dhawan also dressed in white. Take a look at the temple video here: 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Akkian Gauravvats (@akshaykumarnews)

AKSHAY KUMAR UPCOMING MOVIES

Recently, the teaser of his upcoming movie Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue was dropped online. The film is slated to release on October 6, 2023. The film is based on the true life event of the late Jaswant Singh Gill, who led India's first successful coal mine rescue mission. It is directed by Tinu Suresh Desai and produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh and Ajay Kapoor.

He also has Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Housefull 5, Soorarai Pottru remake, Vedat Marathe Veer Daudle Saat, and Hera Pheri 3 in the pipeline.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
Nuh Mewat Inside Story: DNA test of miscreants' 'police' proof planning
DNA Video
DNA: Fidel Castro attacks Cuban army barracks
DNA Video
DNA: When the world's first Test Tube Baby was born in 1978
DNA Video
DNA: 'Gita' insulted in the name of 'Creative Freedom'?
DNA Video
DNA: 13.5 crore Indians pulled out of poverty!
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: 'Anti-India gang' active in America
DNA Video
DNA: Shehbaz's insult in front of 'Xi Jinping'
DNA Video
DNA: Inside story of uncle getting 'betrayed' by 'nephew'
DNA Video
DNA: High demand for Made In India doctors abroad
DNA Video
DNA: Unique experiment to generate electricity from the wind of the train