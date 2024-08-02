Akshay Kumar Vows To Keep Working At Khel Khel Mein Trailer Launch; 'Till They Have To Shoot Me Down'

New Delhi: Akshay Kumar, known for his relentless perseverance and hard work in the industry, continues to push forward despite recent criticism from a section of the audience. Though baffled by the remarks, he remains unfazed. At the recent trailer launch of 'Khel Khel Mein', Akshay responded by stating that he will keep working, no matter what.

Watch Khel Khel Mein Trailer:

Talking about the work Akshay said, "I will keep working always, no matter who says what, I will wake up every day and do my job. Whatever I earn, I earn it on my terms; I have never asked anything from anyone to date. I will keep on working till they have to shoot me down."

Talking about his recent films not doing well, the Sarfira actor said, "My 4 or 5 films did not work, and I get messages like obituaries. It's not like I am dead; one journalist messaged me don't worry, you will be back, I called him and told him I had not gone anywhere. I am here only, these little setbacks cannot break my spirit."

Akshay Kumar is set to star in 'Khel Khel Mein' alongside Vaani Kapoor, Taapsee Pannu, Fardeen Khan, Ammy Virk, Aditya Seal, and Pragya Jaiswal.

Directed by Mudassar Aziz, the film is slated for release on August 15th.