Akshay Kumar

Akshay Kumar was never good at academics

Akshay Kumar was never good at academics
Photo courtesy: Instagram

Mumbai: National Award-winning actor Akshay Kumar says he was never good at academics but with his hard work and parents` blessings, he managed pretty well.

Akshay on Wednesday evening re-tweeted a small video of Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaking about how there is more to life than just examinations. 

The interactive session was held by Modi for students appearing for board examinations and other entrance examinations. 

Akshay captioned the video: "Something I related to... I was never good at academics but with god`s grace, my parents blessings and hard work, I think I managed pretty well. With exams around the corner, I would like to reiterate to students and parents, there is more to life than just exams." 

On the acting front, Akshay, who was last seen on screen in "2.0", is currently busy shooting for his next "Good News" along with Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosanjh. 

