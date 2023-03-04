Akshay Kumar Wears Lehenga, Sets Dance Stage On Fire with Nora Fatehi, Watch

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar was seen dancing in a red lehenga as he was performing alongside Nora Fatehi in Atlanta. Akshay and Nora are touring the US with his The Entertainers tour. A clip has been shared by paparazzi Viral Bhayani on Instagram.

The video shows Akshay starting his act by donning a red lehenga over his black outfit. He is joined by Nora in a short red shimmery outfit, he removes the lehenga to step out in a shimmery black blazer and black pants. The two are seen dancing on 'Main Khiladi Tu Anari', from his film 'Selfiee'.

The duo showcase some energetic dance moves on stage and ended the act with a hug.

Apart from Nora, Mouni Roy, Sonam Bajwa, Disha Patni and Aparshakti Khurana are a part of Akshay's The Entertainers tour. The team will perform live in various cities of the US. One of its shows in America's New Jersey was reportedly cancelled after low ticket sales, promoters revealed in a statement.

Speaking of Akshay Kumar's latest film 'Selfiee', the film is directed by Raj Mehta and arrived in theatres on February 24, 2022. The film also stars Emraan Hashmi, Diana Penty and Nushrratt Bharuccha. A remake of the 2019 Malayalam film, 'Driving Licence', the film revolves around a rivalry between an RTO Inspector and a prominent actor.

The movie had an extremely slow start at the box office with just Rs 3 crore.