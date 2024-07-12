Akshay Kumar Will NOT Attend Anant Ambani And Radhika Merchant’s Wedding As He Tests COVID Positive

New Delhi: The entire industry will be making their dazzling appearance at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s grand wedding, but sadly Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar will have to skip the wedding as he has reportedly tested COVID positive. As per reports, Akshay who was busy promoting his latest release Sarfira fell sick and after he got himself tested, he unfortunately tested COVID-19 positive.

Reports by HT stated Akshay had been unwell for a few days and after getting tested for COVID-19 he immediately isolated himself. A close source to HT said," The actor tested positive on Friday morning, and would end up missing the last leg of promotions, as well as Anant Ambani’s wedding for which Anant had personally gone to invite him". The source added, "It’s disappointing but the responsible guy that Akshay is, he has immediately isolated himself".

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's grand wedding will be held today July 12 followed by Shubh Aashirwad and reception.

Talking about Akshay his latest release Sarfira is receiving all the accolades and fans are calling it the best film of the superstar to date.

