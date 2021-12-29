Akshay Kumar wishes Twinkle Khanna on birthday with a mushy rhyme, shares photo from Maldives

New Delhi: Actor Akshay Kumar donned a poet’s hat to wish his author-writer wife Twinkle Khanna on her 48th birthday with a rhyme. The superstar took to his Instagram and wrote, “With you by my side, even the blues are easy to take in my stride… Happy birthday Tina”. He is currently vacationing in the Maldives with Twinkle and daughter Nitara.

The actor shared a romantic photo of himself and his wife aka Mrs Funnybones lounging on a large hammock and twinning in blue outfits. While Akshay is wearing a dark blue co-ord set. Twinkle is dressed in a light blue denim top with a matching short denim skirt. The couple is also wearing sunglasses and happily smiling for the camera.

Earlier, Akshay shared a photo of himself riding a bicycle in the Maldives and captioned it, “When your Monday looks like a Sunday”.

Twinkle had also shared a video of herself from the Maldives and captioned it, “Birthday celebrations have already begun with trapping golden sunlight within the pores of my skin, my hair salty from the hazy blue sea and my heart filled to the brim. A deeply relaxing break at the gorgeous @discoversoneva #birthdaybreak”.

Twinkle Khanna was born on the birthday of her superstar father Rajesh Khanna. The actress calls it “it’s our (her father and herself) day together, now and forever”.