Akshay Kumar's fan walks 900 km from Dwarka to Mumbai to meet him- Read post

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar had an overwhelming experience on Sunday when a fan walked over 900 km from Dwarka to Mumbai to meet him. The elated actor took to social media to post about his fan.

Sharing a video of the fan, Akshay took to Instagram and wrote, "Parbat from Dwarka..Met Parbat today, he walked over 900 kms all the way from Dwarka and planned it in a way to reach Mumbai in 18 days to catch me here on a Sunday. If our youth use this kind of planning and determination to achieve their goals, then there’s no stopping us! #SundayMotivation.”

In another post, Akshay shared a selfie with Parbat and wrote, "It’s always great to meet you all and I’m grateful for all the love you give me but a request to please not do these things...focus your time, energy and resources in bettering your life, that’ll make me the happiest. Wishing Parbat all the very best."

On the work front, Akshay Kumar' last release Mission Mangal raked in good numbers at the Box Office. The film based on India's successful Mars Mission also stars Vidya Balan, Taapsee Pannu, Sonakshi Sinha and Nithya Menon. It was released on August 15, 2019.

Akshay will be next seen in Good News alongside Kareena Kapoor Khan.