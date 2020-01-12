Akshay Kumar's healthy diet decoded - Deets inside

New Delhi: Superstar Akshay Kumar is the fittest actor around in Bollywood, hands down. At 52, he can give any aspiring actor a run for his money as far as fitness level is concerned. Besides leading a disciplined life, do you know that he follows an equally balanced and nutritious diet plan?

Well, as part of a campaign, Akshay Kumar took to his Instagram handle and revealed his diet along with a picture. He also nominated fellow actors, Katrina Kaif, Bhumi Pednekar and cricketer Shikhar Dhawan to give a sneak-peek into their own dabba.

Akki wrote in the caption: Eating clean is not an option but a way of life for me. Here’s a glimpse at what made me spring into action this morning. Sharing how you can also make my favourite avocado on toast and my chia pudding. It’s healthy, tasty, and keeps you full for hours, not to mention high in protein *Avocado on toast*

Mash a ripe avocado. Add little olive oil, I like to add Rapeseed oil to it. Add a pinch of Himalayan Pink Salt, & a dash of chaat masala if you like things flavoursome. Spread the mashed avocado on two slices of toasted barley bread or any multigrain bread. Garnish with pomegranate. *Chia Pudding* Soak 3 teaspoons of chia seeds in walnut milk, overnight. Add a little honey or cinnamon to it. Top with seasonal fruits of your choice, preferably berries. Voila Bon Appetit Now you know what’s in my dabba, I nominate @katrinakaif @bhumipednekar and @shikhardofficial to give me a peek inside their dabbas. It would be great to know more healthy food options. Don’t forget to share a photo with #WhatsInYourDabba and tag @TweakIndia

On the work front, Akki has hit kitty full with interesting projects such as 'Laxmmi Bomb', 'Sooryavanshi' and 'Prithviraj' lined-up for release in 2020.