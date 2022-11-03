Akshay Kumar's impressive FIRST LOOK as Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj bowls internet!

New Delhi: Superstar Akshay Kumar is ready to make his big screens Marathi debut in Mahesh Manjrekar's upcoming venture 'Vedat Marathe Veer Daudale Saat'. Akshay will be playing the iconici role of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and the first look was out on the social media, leaving Akki fans all impressed. Vedat Marathe Veer Daudale Saat is bankrolled by Vaseem Qureshi and is based on the story of Seven valiant warriors who had the sole aim of bringing Shivaji Maharaj's dream of Swarajya to reality.

The mahurat of Vedat Marathe Veer Daudale Saat was held in Mumbai last night and was attended by the who's who of the industry including Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and MNS Chief Raj Thackeray. Expressing excitement about his Marathi debut Akshay said, "It`s a dream come true role for me. I think to portray Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj on the big screen is a very huge responsibility. I was taken aback when Raj sir asked me to portray this role. I feel so good to be playing this part and it`s going to be a dream come true role for me. Also, I will be working for the first time with Director Mahesh Manjrekar, and it is going to be an experience."

After Akshay Kumar' look was unveiled online, netizens thronged social media to express their views. Take a look here:

Mahesh Manjrekar added, "Vedat Marathe Veer Daudale Saat is my dream project, I have been working on it for the past 7 years, it is a subject that needed that much attention and research. It is by far the biggest and grandest Marathi film to be made and with its release nation-wide, I want people to know the story of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, the most powerful Hindu King. I am very fortunate to have Akshay Kumar on board to play the character of Shivaji Maharaj, I believe he`s perfect for the role".Speaking about the film and team, Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde said, "This movie will be a super hit, my good wishes are with them. Balasahab Thackeray used to stand with Marathi cinemas, Raj Thackeray is also supporting the cinema."

