Sadia Khateeb

Akshay Kumar's 'Raksha Bandhan' co-star Sadia Khateeb is a vision in white - Check her best looks!

Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: The young and beautiful Sadia Khateeb wowed the audiences with her debut performance in 'Shikara', directed by Vidhu Vinod Chopra. Her social media feed is full of beautiful photos, especially in whites and pastels. 

Let's check out these 6 white outfits of Sadia Khateeb that have given us some serious fashion statements. 

An all-white solid t-shirt and peach pants make Sadia Khateeb look simply stunning and it's the chicest go-to outfit. Certainly, white is a colour that compliments her perfectly.

Wearing white head to toe, the actress has donned a full-sleeve turtleneck top and pants that coordinate with her white top. 

Sadia Khateeb is stealing hearts in this beautifully embroidered white Anarkali with silver work on her sleeves. One of her best accessories is her smile, which is the perfect complement to any outfit she wears.

This sun-kissed photo of the actress is as fresh as a daisy, she's dressed casually in white puffed sleeves while enjoying the warm sun rays.

Sadia Khateeb is not only adorable but she can also rock a glam look, when it comes to white she has pulled off this cape sleeve glam look with ease and the bold red lips with her undeniable beautiful smile is a plus. 

The combination of a white shirt and blue denim can never be hated by anyone, and Sadia Khateeb also seems to love this look.

On the work front, Sadia Khateeb will be seen in “Raksha Bandhan” alongside Akshay Kumar playing the role of his sister. There are many upcoming projects which the actress will be announcing soon.

 

 

Tags:
Sadia Khateebraksha bandhan actressAkshay KumarShikarashikara actresssadia khateeb pics
