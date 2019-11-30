Akshay presents Bhumi Pednekar in scary thriller 'Durgavati'

Mumbai: Actress Bhumi Pednekar will soon be entering the scary-thriller zone with her next "Durgavati", which will be presented by Bollywood star Akshay Kumar.

Bhumi as well as Akshay took the social media route to announce the project, and express their excitement about the film.

"I have waited so long to share this one with you. So excited to announce my next film 'Durgavati'. A scary-thriller going on floor mid-January. Thank you Akshay Kumar sir for your constant belief in me. I am so excited for this one @bhushankumar @ivikramix. I can't wait to collaborate with you Ashok sir. This one comes with great responsibility. Need all your blessings," Bhumi posted.

The movie will be directed by Ashok. The news was announced with an image where Bhumi is holding placard of hero, Akshay and Bhushan Kumar of being presenters, along with director and producers.

Akshay posted: "Excited to announce Bhumi Pednekar in and as 'Durgavati'. A scary-thriller, going on floor mid-January. Presented by Cape Of Good Films and Bhushan Kumar, produced by @ivikramix and directed by Ashok. Need your love and luck."

Bhumi thanked her "Toilet: Ek Prem Katha" co-star for believing in her.

"This is truly my dream project... Am so excited and grateful for this one," commented Bhumi on Akshay's post.

Bhumi has had a great year at the box office. She was seen in critically acclaimed "Saand Ki Aankh", gave a hit with "Bala" and will be back on the big screen with "Pati Patni Aur Woh".

She also has projects such as Vicky Kaushal's "Bhoot: Part One - The Haunted Ship" and Karan Johar's "Takht" in her kitty.