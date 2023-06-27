Aladdin Actor Siddharth Nigam Thanks Salman Khan For Big Break In Bollywood With Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan

New Delhi: Television actor turned movie star Siddharth Nigam made his big Bollywood debut with Salman Khan's Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan - a multi-starrer which had Pooja Hegde in the lead role opposite Bigg Boss host. Siddharth, who became a household name with period dramas such as Chakravartin Ashoka Samrat, Chandra Nandini and Aladdin – Naam Toh Suna Hoga recently opened up on his journey of working in TV serials to coming into Bollywood.

Siddharth Nigam told us, "The journey has been tough with many struggles and hurdles, but I have learned a lot and matured ahead of time. My journey till date has been amazing. At times, I thought I would never be able to work in a movie because I did not have connection and guidance in the industry. However, I worked with whatever I was offered and even after working in two superhit TV shows called Ashoka and Aladdin when I use to go and meet film people from the film industry, they use to say I am just a TV actor and couldn't act in a movie, but I wanted to break that stigma. TV is not just a television for me, it's a theatre and for an actor, the platform does not matter, all that matters is the project or content. I never thought I would be in a movie, but thanks to Salman sir, he has given me this wonderful opportunity."

Meanwhile, ZEE5 announced the World Digital Premiere of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan on June 23, 2023. Besides the Megastar Salman Khan, the movie also features Pooja Hegde, Daggubati Venkatesh, Jagapathi Babu, late actor Satish Kaushik, Vijender Singh, Jassie Gill, Raghav Juyal, Shehnaaz Gill, Vinali Bhatnagar, Siddharth Nigam and Palak Tiwari in prominent roles. The audience will also witness a surprise cameo of the South Superstar Ram Charan.

On its digital premiere, director Farhad Samji said, "Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is very close to my heart. I believe that movies communicate the right message. Since this movie highlights family bonds, our idea was not only to entertain the audience but also connect with them at a deeper level. It’s for the first time you witness an amalgamation of Bollywood and south actors...a mixture of Balle Balle and Yentamma Yentamma. As a director your job becomes easier if you have talented actors. We are all very excited for the second innings of the film and are looking forward to the film’s response on ZEE5 globally."