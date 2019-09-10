close

Alankrita Shrivastava

Alankrita Shrivastava has unique language of filmmaking: Bhumi Pednekar

Pic Courtesy: Instagram

Mumbai: Actress Bhumi Pednekar says her "Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare" director Alankrita Shrivastava has her own unique language of filmmaking.

"Alankrita is someone I've wanted to collaborate as an artist. Her cinema is deeply moving and extremely meaningful and she has made a film that everyone will take notice. I loved her 'Lipstick Under My Burkha'. It was brilliant, moving and captivating and Alankrita is just an outstanding person and a director," Bhumi said.

Bhumi added that she loved her collaboration with Shrivastava.

"Alankrita has her own unique language of film-making and 'Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare' is one of the best scripts that I have ever read. I couldn't wait to do this film immediately after reading it," she added.

"Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare" also stars Vikrant Massey and Amol Parashar in pivotal roles. The story follows two cousins (Bhumi and Konkona).

"It's a phenomenal story of sisterhood and about girls. I get to play this 22-year-old girl who is full of dreams and aspirations and it's our coming of age - Konkona's in her own way and me in my own way. Both Dolly and Kitty are full of ambition and for me, it's such an entertaining script and film," Bhumi said.

 

