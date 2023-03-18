Alanna Panday And Ivor McCray's First Post After Marriage Is Pure Love

Mumbai: Actress Ananya Panday's cousin and social media sensation Alanna Panday had a dreamy wedding ceremony with longtime boyfriend Ivor. The duo exchanged vows on Thursday as per Hindu rituals. Bollywood celebrities attended the star-studded bash, including superstar Shah Rukh Khan and his wife Gauri Khan. After tying the knot, Alanna shared official wedding pictures and wrote, "Yesterday was a fairy tale, I love you more than anything in the world @ivor can't wait to start a family with you." The first picture shows Alanna and Ivor holding hands at their wedding.

The second one was a candid photo of the two hugging. In one of the images, we can see the groom and bride sealing the moment with a kiss. For her D-day, Alanna wore an ivory chikankari lehenga designed by none other than Manish Malhotra. Ivor complemented her in a simple ivory sherwani, dupatta, matching saafa, a sleek watch, and a gold turban ornament.

Ivor, a US-based photographer and videographer, also dropped a heartfelt post after exchanging vows with Alanna. He described it as the best day of his life. "Alanna, this was the best day of my life. When I first saw you walking towards me I have never felt more joy and happiness in my heart. There aren`t many moments in life that make you feel this present. I am truly the luckiest man in the world to have such a loving, caring and pure soul as my wife. You are everything to me and I will love you for the rest of my life," he wrote.

Alanna is the daughter of Chunky Panday's brother Chikki Panday and fitness instructor Deanne Panday.