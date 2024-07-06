New Delhi: Pop Star Justin Bieber electrifies Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's sangeet with hit Songs and heartfelt moments, including a memorable Hug with Javed Jaaferi's daughter Alaviaa. Justin Bieber's High-Energy Performance at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's Sangeet Had Guests Grooving to Hits Like 'Baby', 'Love Yourself', 'Peaches', and More.

Alaviaa Jaffrey's fan girl moment, In the video, Alaviaa was seen blushing with joy after hugging Justin Bieber at the Ambani sangeet ceremony, adding a special touch to the sangeet celebration.

The caption read, 'She is the lucky one'.

Early Hours Delight

Taking to her Instagram handle, Alaviaa Jaaferi delights fans with a sneak peek of Justin Bieber's electrifying performance at the Ambani sangeet. She captioned her story ''sorry for the spam in advance''.

Alaviaa Jaaferi a big fan of Justin Bieber delighted fans with multiple videos from his performance at the sangeet ceremony last night.

The Extravagant Wedding

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding spans three days, and includes three events, 'Shubh Vivaah' on July 12, 'Shubh Aashirwad' on July 13, and the wedding reception, 'Mangal Utsav', on July 14.