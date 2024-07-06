Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2763911
NewsLifestylePeople
ANANT AMBANI - RADHIKA MERCHANT SANGEET CEREMONY

Alaviaa Jaaferi's Fan Girl Moment With Justin Bieber Steals The Show At Ambani Sangeet

Javed Jaaferi's daughter Alaviaa shares heartfelt moments with Justin Bieber, adding sparkle to Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's sangeet ceremony.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Aditi Rana|Last Updated: Jul 06, 2024, 12:12 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Alaviaa Jaaferi's Fan Girl Moment With Justin Bieber Steals The Show At Ambani Sangeet (Image: @viralbhayani/ Instagram)

New Delhi: Pop Star Justin Bieber electrifies Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's sangeet with hit Songs and heartfelt moments, including a memorable Hug with Javed Jaaferi's daughter Alaviaa. Justin Bieber's High-Energy Performance at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's Sangeet Had Guests Grooving to Hits Like 'Baby', 'Love Yourself', 'Peaches', and More. 

Alaviaa Jaffrey's fan girl moment, In the video, Alaviaa was seen blushing with joy after hugging Justin Bieber at the Ambani sangeet ceremony, adding a special touch to the sangeet celebration. 

Have A Look At The Post: 

The caption read, 'She is the lucky one'. 

Early Hours Delight

Taking to her Instagram handle, Alaviaa Jaaferi delights fans with a sneak peek of Justin Bieber's electrifying performance at the Ambani sangeet. She captioned her story ''sorry for the spam in advance''. 

Alaviaa Jaaferi a big fan of  Justin Bieber delighted fans with multiple videos from his performance at the sangeet ceremony last night.

 The Extravagant Wedding

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding spans three days, and includes three events, 'Shubh Vivaah' on July 12, 'Shubh Aashirwad' on July 13, and the wedding reception, 'Mangal Utsav', on July 14.

 

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Exclusive stories of Baba's hypocrisy
DNA Video
DNA: Army rejects Rahul Gandhi's claim on Agniveer
DNA Video
DNA: Assam flood situation deteriorates
DNA Video
DNA: Victory parade of champions
DNA Video
DNA: Good news for diabetes patients
DNA Video
DNA: French 'Excalibur' sword disappears
DNA Video
DNA: Who is saving Baba Narayan Sakar Hari?
DNA Video
DNA: Who is 'Bhole Baba'?
DNA Video
DNA: Hathras's killer Baba's 'mysterious world' exposed
DNA Video
DNA: CM Yogi Action on Hathras Stampede