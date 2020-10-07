हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Alaya F

Alaya F attends Bal Thackeray's grandson Aaishvary's birthday in Dubai, their pics go viral

Aaishvary's mother Smita Thackeray shared snippets from the celebrations at a restaurant and mentioned that Alaya F was a part of the birthday bash too. 

Alaya F attends Bal Thackeray&#039;s grandson Aaishvary&#039;s birthday in Dubai, their pics go viral
Images Courtesy: Instagram/@alaya.f

New Delhi: Actress Alaya F is trending big time on social media after she was spotted at Shiv Sena supremo Bal Thackeray's grandson Aaishvary Thackeray's birthday party in Dubai. Aaishvary's mother Smita Thackeray shared snippets from the celebrations at a restaurant and mentioned that Alaya was a part of the birthday bash too. 

Aaishvary also posted a glimpse from the party and tagged Smita Thackeray and Alaya in his post, adding a heart emoji.

Take a look:

Meanwhile, we also chanced upon some old photos of Alaya and Aaishvary together. In November 2019, Aaishvary joined Alaya for her 22nd birthday bash with other friends.

Scroll through the photos here:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Turned 22 yesterday and remembered why I stopped wearing red lipstick when I was 18 #ITSMYBIRTHDAY!

A post shared by Alaya F (@alaya.f) on

Alaya is actress Pooja Bedi and Farhan Furniturewala's daughter. They are now divorced.

Alaya F made her Bollywood debut with 2020's 'Jawaani Jaaneman', headlined by Saif Ali Khan. Tabu played a pivotal role in the film too.

Alaya FAaishvary ThackerayBal Thackeray grandsonAlaya F Aaishvary Thackeray
