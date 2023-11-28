trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2693163
Alaya F Birthday Special: 5 Unseen Sides, Hidden Skills Of Freddy Actress

Pooja Bedi's daughter and actress Alaya is ringing in her birthday today. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Ankita Bhandari|Last Updated: Nov 28, 2023, 05:44 PM IST|Source: Bureau
NEW DELHI: Actress Alaya F is one of the most promising actors among her generation in the entertainment industry. Alaya, who made her debut in Bollywood with 'Jawaani Jaaneman', has been leaving an impression on audiences with her acting skills and dance moves. She has never fails to impress her fans with her hidden talents, and time and again she has introduced us to the unseen and hidden sides of her. 

As the actress is celebrating her birthday today, let's have a look at some of the unseen talent that makes the masses fall in love with her more.

Artistic Side

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Alaya F (@alayaf)

Alaya F, besides being a talented actress, is also one of the most artistic people in real life. Time and again, she has shown her unseen talent where she is seen. Her art and the paintings have a midas touch of herself attached to them, and she makes sure that whenever she shares the stunning artwork, the whole social media agushes about it. Her social media speaks a lot about her highly esteemed artistic personality.

 

Giving An Insight Into Daily Life

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Alaya F (@alayaf)

Alaya F likes to keep her fans and audiences updated about her day-to-day life, and she often shares glimpses of her make-up life. She also publishes a lot of content on social media about her make-up, fashion statements, and many more.

 

Fitness Freak

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Alaya F (@alayaf)

Alaya F is a fitness enthusiast, and time and again she has demonstrated her love for fitness by sharing pictures and videos of herself doing different forms of yoga, as well as videos from her gym, which also show how big of a fitness enthusiast she is who loves to keep herself fit.

 

A Dancing Diva

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Alaya F (@alayaf)

Alaya F never misses a chance to keep herself away from dancing. The leading actress has amazed us with her dance moves on screen, but she also posts a dance video of herself on social media, making fans and the audience fall in love with her moves.

 

Love For Different Hairstyles

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Alaya F (@alayaf)

Alaya F loves to keep herself updated on the latest fashion statements and has also introduced her own fashion to fans and audiences. Besides this, she also takes great care of her hair, and her hairstyles are adored by the fans and the audiences.

 

