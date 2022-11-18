Alaya F enjoys her Cinderella moment at Marrakech Film Festival

NEW DELHI: Bollywood actress Alaya F becomes the nucleus of attention as she enjoys her much-awaited Cinderella moment at the Marrakech Film Festival for her film 'Almost Pyaar with DJ Mohabbat' directed by Anurag Kashyap. After Ranveer Singh, she was the next from the film fraternity to attend the festival this year. Alaya became the main feature of the festival, simply because of her magnificent presence.

This year, Alaya F marked her debut at Marrakech International Film Festival and she was certainly dressed for the occasion. The Bollywood actor walked her first Marrakech International Film Festival red carpet in a beige silver gown, followed by stud earrings and an open hairstyle, giving her a perfect Cinderella look. Taking to social media, she shared a reel video of herself where she is seen making a statement entrance. Her co-star Karan Mehta can be seen being his chivalrous self as he offers Alaya a very euphoric way in at Marrakech’s Jemaa El Fna Square.

'Almost Pyaar with DJ Mohabbat' starring Alaya F and Karan Mehta was presented outdoors at Marrakech’s Jemaa El Fna Square. There was a huge audience who was all cheers for the wonderful world premiere. Alaya F was first seen in Jawaani Jaaneman where she played the daughter of Saif Ali Khan.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Alaya F has an interesting lineup of films which includes 'U-Turn' of Ektaa R Kapoor, 'Freddy' with Kartik Aaryan, and more unannounced projects.