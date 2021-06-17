हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Alaya F

Alaya F gets her first COVID jab: 'Wasn't bad at all!'

In the video, Alaya is scared of the shot to begin with. The nurse and mecidal staff assure her it would be fine and ask her to "just relax". Once the shot is given, Alaya is surprised that she did not feel a thing.

Alaya F gets her first COVID jab: &#039;Wasn&#039;t bad at all!&#039;
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

Mumbai: Actress Alaya F on Wednesday posted a video taking her first shot of the COVID vaccine.

In the video, Alaya is scared of the shot to begin with. The nurse and mecidal staff assure her it would be fine and ask her to "just relax". Once the shot is given, Alaya is surprised that she did not feel a thing.

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ALAYA F (@alayaf)

As the nurse tells her that the vaccination has been done, she seems pleasantly relieved.

"Oh really?! Oh, thank you, that was so great! That wasn't bad at all!" she exclaims. 

Pooja Bedi's daughter Alaya made a commendable debut in the rom-com "Jawaani Jaaneman" last year. The Nitin Kakkar directorial also starred Saif Ali Khan and Tabu.

Earlier this year, the 23-year-old actress was seen in the music video of Goldie Sohel's song "Aaj sajeya".

Tags:
Alaya Fcovid vaccinefirst jabCOVID-19PandemicCoronavirusPooja Bedi
