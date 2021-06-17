Alaya F gets her first COVID jab: 'Wasn't bad at all!'

Mumbai: Actress Alaya F on Wednesday posted a video taking her first shot of the COVID vaccine.

In the video, Alaya is scared of the shot to begin with. The nurse and mecidal staff assure her it would be fine and ask her to "just relax". Once the shot is given, Alaya is surprised that she did not feel a thing.

As the nurse tells her that the vaccination has been done, she seems pleasantly relieved.

"Oh really?! Oh, thank you, that was so great! That wasn't bad at all!" she exclaims.

Pooja Bedi's daughter Alaya made a commendable debut in the rom-com "Jawaani Jaaneman" last year. The Nitin Kakkar directorial also starred Saif Ali Khan and Tabu.

Earlier this year, the 23-year-old actress was seen in the music video of Goldie Sohel's song "Aaj sajeya".